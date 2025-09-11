Court reserves judgment in ‘Beauty and the Bester’ urgent interdict

The Pretoria High Court was abuzz today as convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, alongside his alleged accomplice Dr Nandipha Magudumana, fought to halt the release of Netflix’s highly anticipated true-crime documentary, Beauty and the Bester.

The couple, both behind bars awaiting trial, argued that the three-part series, set to premiere on September 12, is riddled with inaccuracies. They said it violates their constitutional rights to privacy, dignity, and a fair trial.

Ruling on Friday morning

After a tense hearing, Judge Sulet Potterill reserved judgement. She announced that her ruling will be delivered on Friday morning at 8.30am.

The urgent application, heard on Thursday, comes just one day before the documentary’s scheduled release.

Bester and Magudumana, who have been at the centre of one of South Africa’s most sensational crime sagas, claim the series unfairly portrays them, relying on selective editing and unsubstantiated claims that could prejudice their upcoming criminal trial in the Bloemfontein High Court on November 10.

Their legal teams argued that the documentary, which delves into Bester’s daring 2022 escape from Mangaung Correctional Centre and Magudumana’s alleged role in the plot, is designed for sensationalism rather than factual reporting.

The Netflix series, featuring exclusive interviews with Magudumana’s father, Zolile Sekeleni, DJ Pearl Thusi, and TV personality Penny Lebyane, promises to unpack the “strange and unsettling bond” between the former celebrity doctor and the convicted criminal.

In court, Bester’s legal representative, Lerato Moela, emphasised that he was not given a fair opportunity to respond to the allegations in the documentary, which he described in court papers as “riddled with falsehoods” aimed at vilifying Bester.

Magudumana echoed these concerns. She argued that the series could irreparably harm her reputation and jeopardise her legal proceedings.

Public perception

Their attorneys also raised concerns about the involvement of retired Justice Edwin Cameron and Magudumana’s father in the documentary. They claimed that their participation could sway public perception and undermine the pair’s right to a fair trial.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who is representing Netflix, said that their arguments were nonsensical. He asked the court to dismiss the application with costs. He also confirmed that Magudumana was paid by Netflix and a contract was negotiated with her lawyers.

This is not the first time Bester and Magudumana have attempted to block a documentary about their case. Last year, they failed to stop Showmax’s Tracking Thabo Bester. The series focused on the GroundUp investigation into Bester’s escape. The Johannesburg High Court dismissed that application, and the series aired in March 2024.

With Netflix’s Beauty and the Bester poised to draw global attention, the stakes are higher. The streaming giant has heavily promoted the series. It is promoted as a gripping exploration of Magudumana’s fall from grace and Bester’s audacious criminal exploits.

As the court adjourned, Judge Potterill stated that her judgment would be handed down promptly at 8.30 tomorrow morning. The announcement left South Africans and Netflix viewers worldwide on edge.