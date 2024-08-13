Mzwakhe Mbuli, a seasoned poet and writer, asserts that he is the creator of the SABC Crown Gospel Awards. Mbuli made this revelation a day after Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's death was announced. Mbokazi-Nkambule was credited as the founder of the SABC Crown Gospel Awards. Despite being the original founder of the awards, Mbuli had to step aside to focus on other endeavours, he said in a condolence message to the family of the late Ukhozi FM broadcaster. "The Crown Gospel Awards are my brainchild, my idea," Mbuli said. "But I decided to let Zanele continue with it because she was still honouring the gospel musicians who were overlooked for the longest time." Mbuli informed Sunday World that he began the awards while the late Mvuzo Mvebe and advocate Dali Mpofu SC were still working for the SABC. History has no blank pages "Dali Mpofu was the SABC Group CEO then. He can attest to this. I never fought with Zanele about this because I was happy with how the awards turned out. "All I wanted was to see gospel musicians respected and honoured because their genre was big; it still is." According to Mbuli, he never kept quiet about his connection to the awards. "Most people will ask why I kept quiet when she was still alive. I did not keep quiet. History has no blank pages. "The people who know that this was my idea used to repeat the phrase that the nation needs to know that I, Mzwakhe Mbuli, am the founder of the SABC Crown Gospel Awards." It shocked him, he said, that Mbokazi-Nkambule had passed away. Cancer is ruthless Mbuli claimed that during Women's Month, the nation lost two significant female artists in a matter of days. He said: "We had just lost Connie Chiume, and Zanele followed. "The news about the passing of Zanele Mbokazi shocked me. Cancer is ruthless. May God strengthen the bereaved family during this period of grief. "I would say I had a good relationship with Zanele, and I hope I will have time to go to the funeral." Mbokazi-Nkambule, 52, passed away on Monday following a lengthy fight with cancer. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content