Crown Gospel Awards return back home to Durban as Joburg contract sours

The Crown Gospel Awards will be returning back to its home of origin, Durban after terminating a seven year contract within two years in Johannesburg.

This year the event will be held on Sunday, November 23 2025, at the Durban ICC Convention Centre.

In 2023, the awards secured a seven-year agreement with the The Gauteng provincial government. This included the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture, and the agreement was to host the awards at Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

The two Gauteng departments promised to support the event in the seven years.

Tribute to co-founder

Co-founder and Ukhozi FM presenter Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, who has since passed on, said at the time, the seven-year relationship represented an exciting new chapter for the awards.

She founded the awards in 2008 to celebrate the best in Gospel music in South Africa.

On August 12 2024 Mbokazi-Nkambule met her untimely death following a battle with lung cancer. She passed away at Parklands Hospital in Durban.

“This is the beginning of something big, a solid relationship,” she said addressing the media at the Johannesburg launch.

Since Mbokazi-Nkambule’s passing, the awards have been wrestling to maintain the established status which she created.

Her husband, Bishop Mpendulo Brian Nkambule, still wishes to continue his wife’s legacy and vision for the awards.

Back to their roots

“The impact she had, is still felt. Her voice will not be silenced even in her absence.”

The awards have relocated back to Durban due to “a number of reasons”. These include supposed over-promising and under-delivering from some of the financial supporters.

“We had hoped to continue and complete the seven years. However, Durban is the heartbeat of the Crowns,” Pastor S’thembiso Mtshali said. He is the official spokesperson for the Crown Gospel Music Awards.

“That is where we started. And returning in Durban was not part of the plan as yet. However, it only made sense. The fans wanted us to go back home, and Durban Arts and Culture really wanted us to return to our roots.”

The event has successfully Gospel artists for their contribution in spreading the Gospel through music. This they did over a period of 17 years.

Tickets to be out soon

Tickets for this year’s 18th Annual Crown Gospel Music Awards are now officially on sale. And nominees will be announced at the end of October, after over 890 entries had been received.

“We are excited to be back where it all began,” Mtshali said.

“We call upon the public to secure their seats early for what promises to be the biggest Gospel gathering in Africa. This year will also be a heartfelt tribute to Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule’s memory. As we celebrate in her beloved city of Durban.”

