Cultural icon Blondie Makhene opens up about healing, family and fame

Cultural icon Blondie Makhene is stepping into a new chapter, inviting South Africans into his personal world through reality television, a move he describes as both healing and necessary.

Opening up about the decision, Makhene says sharing his life on screen has become a form of therapy.

“It feels good to debrief, reflect, and meditate on my past,” he explains. “This is my way of dealing with post-traumatic stress as a South African.”

While reality TV often comes with its fair share of drama, for Makhene, the experience has been deeply rooted in family.

Purpose-driven work

He highlights the rare opportunity to reconnect with loved ones as one of the most rewarding aspects of filming.

“We’ve had more family gatherings than we’ve had in a long time. Watching the crew work behind the scenes and seeing everything come together was also special,” he says.

As one of the country’s respected legends, Makhene is not just telling his story; he’s reflecting the lived experiences of many South Africans.

“My story is our story. A lot of us are going through the same things. I hope people can find solutions to their challenges through what we share.”

But living in the public eye has not come without its pressures. Makhene acknowledges the scrutiny that often comes with fame, especially when it extends to family. But still, he remains unfazed.

“I accepted this life a long time ago. It comes with the territory. Ours is a contested space where the weak fall by the wayside, but we are the Makhenes; we don’t die early,” he says firmly.

Off-camera, the star finds joy in purpose-driven work and family moments.

Whether he’s creating music, mentoring others, or attending his grandchildren’s events, Makhene is intentional about how he spends his time. “I’m always thinking about how to make tomorrow better for someone,” he adds.

Culture of online bullying

However, he is deeply concerned about the state of social media, particularly the culture of online bullying.

While he appreciates the positive side of trending, he warns against the growing lack of empathy.

“We’ve lost our sense of ubuntu. People celebrate each other’s pain instead of reaching out. It’s heartbreaking.”

Despite the challenges, Makhene believes the show will resonate with viewers.

“There’s something for everyone. We are putting it all out there, and people might learn something from our experiences.”

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