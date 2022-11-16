Curtain comes down on Roberta Flack’s colourful musical career

Legendary American songwriter and musician Roberta Flack, who gave us hits such as Killing Me Softly and Here’s to Love, has been diagnosed with a condition called Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and will no longer be able to sing.

The Grammy award-winning songbird made the announcement through a representative this week. Aged 85, Flack will however remain active in music and creative pursuits through her eponymous foundation and other avenues, said the statement.

The ALS is commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, a nervous system health condition that weakens body muscles and impacts physical function. The cause of the health condition is not known and there is no cure.

Although the diagnosis makes it difficult to speak, let alone sing, Flack’s manager Suzanne Koga said “it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon”.

The musician, who still has us singing along to The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face, had actor Clint Eastwood use her music as soundtracks for a love scene in his 1971 movie Play Misty For Me.

Meanwhile, Flack plans to publish a children’s book that is co-written by Tonya Bolden.

“I have long dreamed of telling my story to children about my first green piano that my father got me from a junkyard in the hope that they would be inspired to reach for their dreams,” said Flack in the release.

“I also want them to know that dreams can come true with persistence, encouragement from family and friends, and most of all believe in yourself.”

The publication of the children’s book and a documentary is scheduled for 2023. It will include the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of her fourth album Killing Me Softly with a reissue. Flack’s label Atlantic Records also celebrates its 75th celebration.

Flack also suffered a stroke in 2016.

