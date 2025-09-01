Daughter labels singer Preston ‘Presss’ Sihlangu deadbeat father

The daughter of R&B singer Preston Sihlangu, known as Presss, has publicly accused him of not fulfilling his parental responsibilities, describing him as absent and a deadbeat father.

She specifically claimed he fails to provide financial or emotional support to both her and his other children.

In a public declaration, the daughter, who cannot be named due to still being in the care of her mother, called her father a deadbeat who does not provide for her and her siblings.

She claimed the Thojane Ya Thesele singer has multiple children from different mothers, whom he does not support financially or with his presence.

“He is useless. He is an absent father,” she boldly said. “He blocked my mother on my birthday.”

This happened after she asked for money for her birthday, said the daughter.

Sharing images from her childhood and at the height of his career, she said anytime she called him to spend time together, he would make the excuse of always being in the studio and working.

“I used to text him, and every time he’d make lame excuses and say he was in the studio. He said we would talk when he was done. However, he never made a phone call,” she said.

Baby mama drama

Presss is no stranger to issues of child support and papgeld drama.

One of his baby mamas, Didi Magandela, accused him of being “the father from hell” who has not been taking care of their son.

She has on several occasions taken him to court for child maintenance, and on some occasions he paid.

Presss shot to fame in 2002 as part of the winners of the Coca-Cola Popstars group 101.

The group was made up of Erin Samson, Pam Andrews, Ntumiseng Mokhasibe, and Kurt Herman, who have all since gone their separate ways.

They all, however, continued to pursue solo music careers.

Facing hardships

His career spans over two decades, and he has previously shared the challenge of staying relevant while making an income.

In addition to facing accusations of being an absent father, his relationship with his wife, Busisiwe Ntseki, deteriorated.

Following that, he dealt with grief and the loss of both his parents and younger sister. “I’ve been through a lot,” he said at the time.

The singer’s love life took another knock when he separated from influencer Dineo Moloisane after six months of dating.

Moloisane described him as a “true gentleman” during their time together and said the relationship was the happiest she has ever had.

