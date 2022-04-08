DBN Gogo labelled a veteran bully for old tweets

Mandisa Radebe, better known for her stage name DBN Gogo, received so much love and compliments after appearing at the launch of Real Housewives of Lagos in Hyde Park, Johannesburg on Thursday evening.

But in the midst of all the love, others chose to bully and troll her by assuming she is pregnant with Focalistic’s child. The feisty DJ did not take kind and responded to one of the tweets.

“Comments and bashing are two different things. Disliking something and being straight-up rude and hurtful are two different things. You won’t like everything and that’s fine. How you bring that across is the difference. Nobody must accept anyone’s bullshit. I definitely won’t,” she wrote.

Comments and bashing are two different things. Disliking something and being straight up rude and hurtful are two different things. You won’t like everything and that’s fine. How you bring that across is the different. Nobody must accept anyones bullshit. I definitely won’t https://t.co/8UxOIKAXGj — uMaka Mah 👵🏽 (@DBNGOGO) April 7, 2022

But some social media users dug deep and retrieved her old tweets, some as old as 2015, when she was being mean about other celebrities.

In case you missed “DBN Gogo old tweets”. pic.twitter.com/KJ9Wiu3MKr — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) April 8, 2022

DBN Gogo was on fire before fame😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/djmya57tCI — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) April 8, 2022

This is what social media users had to say:

DBN GOGO was even hating in 2010? During one of the happiest years in SA History 😭 nah she better fold rn ! 😭😭 — Spura, ma L u j a 𓅓 (@uLinxi) April 8, 2022

So DBN Gogo is Twitter bully veteran but yesterday she was acting a victim… — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) April 8, 2022

Normalize deleting your old tweets, now they're digging up DBN Gogo's old tweets, yeerrr 😭😭 — $ ͪ ⷶ ͧ ᷠ_ ᷜ ͤ ꙷ ᷦ🕊️ (@_ShaunKeyz) April 8, 2022

DBN Gogo waking up to 'Bells' in the morning thinking its her alarm kanti its tweets from her past haunting her in 2022 😭 🇿🇦 📍 #RHOLagos #senzomayiwa https://t.co/wdL3yiT1uL — D⭕️NDA💭🌍 (@BornNtate) April 8, 2022

– Tweeps are frying DBN Gogo for a Tweet she twotte in 2011 calling her a veteran celeb bully. – My exs Bonang & Mihlali stole the show at #RHODurban after wearing dresses I bought for then when we were still dating. -SAs celebrates that Ntsiki & I fixed things. — Collen (@Collen_KM) April 8, 2022

