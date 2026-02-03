Dene Jones on ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ exit: ‘I was being myself even when it cost me’

Dene Jones has broken her silence following her eviction from the Big Brother Mzansi house, offering a candid reflection on why South Africans may have stopped backing her and what she believes ultimately led to her exit.

According to Jones, her downfall was not a single moment. It was a combination of perceptions, gameplay dynamics and her decision to stay true to her values in a high-pressure environment.

“I think one of the biggest reasons is that I didn’t fully align myself with what the majority felt in the house,” she told Sunday World.

Being unfairly judged

“There was an offensive situation involving another housemate. And while many people were against him, I didn’t experience that side of him personally. When I said that, people perceived me as fake or strategic, when I was just being honest.”

Jones admitted that in hindsight, silence might have served her better.

“In that house, people expect you to agree with the collective. Sometimes honesty costs you.”

She also pointed to a recurring criticism that she and fellow housemate Ilano “never stood up” enough during tense moments.

“That narrative stuck,” she said, adding that trying to play it safe worked against her.

“I stepped back because I didn’t want to dominate the space, but that was read as passivity.”

Another factor, she believes, was competing against returning housemates who already had established fan bases.

“The house was very aware of numbers on the outside. Some people already had strong support before they even walked back in. That made it harder for new or less vocal housemates to survive nominations.”

Production twist placed odds against her

Jones further suggested that production twists also played a role.

“When four housemates were made safe, it narrowed the options. I became an easy choice,” she said. “I was nominated two weeks in a row, and then evicted. The timing wasn’t in my favour.”

Watching herself back, Jones said there’s little she regrets about her conduct. But she does admit that one moment still makes her cringe.

“My fallout with Wanda,” she laughed. “I should have handled it better and maybe looked better. I was making noise in pyjamas, looking like someone’s auntie with rollers.”

Strategically, Jones believes her biggest mistake was holding back too much of herself.

“I have leadership qualities and a strong personality, but I didn’t fully showcase them,” she said. “I believed teamwork makes the dream work. But in that house, everyone wanted to be Beyoncé. Eventually, I stepped aside.”

Despite being labelled “fake” by some housemates, Jones maintains that kindness is simply part of who she is.

“I compliment people naturally. If you look good, I’ll say it. That doesn’t mean I’m sucking up or playing a game,” she said. “Unfortunately, in that environment, kindness is often mistrusted.”

Personal growth from exposure

She also reflected on the personal growth the experience forced on her.

“I realised I’m more sensitive than I thought and very hard on myself,” she said.

“The house exposed insecurities I hadn’t dealt with before, especially about my body. But it also taught me to trust myself more and take risks.”

As for public perception, Jones said she’s yet to fully engage with social media feedback but is aware that some viewers may have misunderstood her.

“All I can say is I wasn’t fake. I didn’t compromise my values for airtime,” she said. “Not everything deserves a reaction, and that’s something the house taught me.”

Looking ahead, Jones is clear that eviction is not the end.

“I was a content creator before the house, and now my name is out there,” she said. “And I didn’t make top five or 10, but the real work starts now. I want to use this platform with purpose — especially for young girls who are still finding themselves.”

For Jones, staying true to herself mattered more than surviving the game.

“I stood my ground, protected my values, and walked out with my integrity intact,” she said. “For me, that’s a win.”

