The South African entertainment industry is mourning the loss of comedian Ebenhaezer Dibakwane, who passed away at the young age of 31. The award-winning comedian's family officially broke the news on Tuesday, a day after his passing. Dibakwane was known for his vibrant personality and contribution to comedy, making his passing a significant loss to the South African entertainment scene. His family said in a statement that the past few days have been excruciating for them because evidence suggested that he died of suicide. Cause of death yet to be verified The comedian's cause of death will be verified after the postmortem results are in, the family added. "Poignantly, Ebby was well-known for the talent of making people laugh, and yet he struggled with depression for a number of years," the family said in the statement. "While his passing is devastating to us and for many who loved him, it is our prayer that this tragedy may remind all of us of the need to look out for each other, including seeking professional help where necessary. "Anyone struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts is encouraged to contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group at 0800 567567, toll free.\u201d The funeral of Dibakwane will take place on Friday in Mbombela, Mpumalanga. Various acting roles The talented comedian rose to fame in 2016 after he won the Savanna Comics\u2019 Choice Award for Newcomer of the Year, followed by another win in 2017 in the Intermediate category. By 2018, he was nominated for Breakthrough Comedian of the Year, cementing his status as one of South Africa\u2019s brightest comedic talents. Beyond stand-up, Dibakwane showcased his versatility in acting, starring in Catching Feelings, MTV Shuga Down South, and even competing on Dancing With the Stars South Africa. To honour Dibakwane's memory, friends and colleagues have planned several tribute events, including a celebration of his life at the Bioscope in Johannesburg on Wednesday. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content