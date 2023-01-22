DiepCity role opened doors for me, says talented actress Mpyana

Flamboyant DiepCity actress Lebohang Mpyana believes the television drama series catapulted her to stardom and international recognition.

Known as loud-mouth and gossipmonger Khelina on DiepCity, Mpyana says she will forever cherish the moments spent exploring the livelihood in an informal settlement and being the funny character she turned out to be.

However, she was not perturbed about being jobless as she had bagged a new international movie role, which cannot be revealed in respect of her non-disclosure agreement. She said production started on January 10.

The new movie, she says, allows her to show off her ability to play different characters in different settings – which makes for a good actress.

She says her funny character landed her stand-up comedy gigs in Moletjie and GaMatlala, townships outside Polokwane,in Limpopo, during the festive season. These marked her first comedy shows.

She believes this was a start to a new career path.

“I also got gigs as an MC all because people spotted my talent as Khelina. It was a great experience to stand in front of the crowd popping jokes. I also got to MC Maphungubwe Festival,” she says.

Mpyana says all would have not been possible had it not been of DiepCity, which shot her to fame.“My highlights include the experience I have had as a new actress on DiepCity, and the moments spent with the cast, especially as a newcomer in television drama acting, it was nerve wrecking at first but as time went by I got used to be in front of the cameras.

“I have played Khelina to the best of my ability. I don’t do much when playing the character because Khelina, the character is my aunt. With the show coming to an end, everyone should expect the Khelina who is funnier than ever because I promised myself to give it my best shot,” says Mpyana.

Mzansi Magic has revealed that the award-winning telenovela will air its final episode on March 3. The cast includes Nozuko Ncayiyane, Mduduzi Mabaso and Dawn Thandeka King.

“We would like to thank the production cast and crew for their commitment to the series, dedication to their craft and consistent hard work,” says Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels M-Net’s.

