Dineo Langa bids farewell to her character on ‘The Estate’

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Dineo Langa

Actress and content curator Dineo Langa has bid farewell to her character, Mmakoena, on S3’s premium drama series The Estate.

In July the SABC confirmed that Langa, who the channel said was leaving to pursue other on-screen interests, would be on air until late September.

Langa wrote on her social media account that her character challenged her and improved her acting skills. She also wrote that she is grateful to the cast.

“There are so many moments and memories that I’ll forever cherish. I chose to put up this post to thank all who contributed to her coming alive,” she wrote.

“The most appreciated was the incredible crew I got to work with. They meant everything to me as an actor, because they would be my ally in every single thing.”

