Director accused of not paying actors, owing hotel R500k after film shoot

The crew and cast of the newly shot film Not a Minor (Too many Chiefs) are enraged as production company Noon Talk Publishing, owned by director and author Gugu Kunene, makes empty promises to pay salaries.

The company also failed to pay the hotel where actors are being accommodated. It owes more than half a million rands on food and accommodation.

Star-studded cast

The film was shot between September 16 and 24 in the charming small town of Hogsback in the Eastern Cape. It also shot in Maphupho in Kwa-Zulu-Natal.

The film tells the story of a woman who launches a village coup. It follows the story of a woman who turns into a cannabis farmer and forms a village movement for change. She represents herself before a village court while regarded as a minor in her culture. And she stands before the Maphupho Traditional Council.

Not a Minor (Too many Chiefs) stars established actors such as former Isibaya actor Muzi Mthabela, and former Generations star Zoe Mthiyane.

Empty Promises

According to two crew members, they are owed thousands of rands. And this week they were given a few pennies to “ keep them quiet”.

“Some received R3, 000, and others R5, 000, so they keep quiet. But we are being owed a lot of money,” said one crew member remained anonymous for fear of victimisation.

The film was funded by the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) and the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC)

A letter from Kunene was sent to the crew and cast on October 20. It stated that the funds have not been reflected into the Noon Talk Publishing bank account from the founder.

The letter, seen by Sunday World, and signed by Gugu Kunene, reads: “Kindly be advised that at 09h00 this morning, 20 October 2025, the ECDC payment does not appear in our account. We have not received a response from the NFVF. We will update on this matter as soon as there are new developments.”

Vuyo Gwaneni from the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) was contacted by Sunday World. She referred the matter to Malithathwe Nombeweu, who failed to respond.

The call to Athenkosi Bali from The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) went unanswered.

Hotel owner left high and dry

The production owes the Hogsback Inn – a historic hotel with enchanting landscapes in the town of Hogsback. It is owned by Mark Andersen, who has threatened legal action.

The delays in payment have severely cost the hotel and affected the staff immensely.

Andersen told Sunday World that this has strained employee and staff relations and caused a great deal of financial strain.

“I feel emotionally and financially depleted, especially after finding out she had been paid,” he said.

“I phoned the ECDC and they confirmed they paid the balance from the R900 000 to Gugu,” he said.

“She promised to pay on Monday so we could cover the four staff members that we still owed from our business, “Anderson said.

“She owes more than R500, 000. I was supposed to meet with her at 9am, but she said she was in a lengthy meeting. She has not responded, and I have asked my lawyer to prepare to make the matter legal.”

Mark said he went the extra mile for Kunene, even offering extra services at no charge.

“I organised decor and transportation for her for free,” he said.

“We had to outsource services from our other establishment to give to her. Right now, I am feeling very burned. I don’t want to say too much, but this has been a nightmare.”

