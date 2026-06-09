DJ Bongz launches nationwide talent search to uplift young creatives

After spending more than two decades entertaining audiences and helping shape South Africa’s music industry, award-winning musician and producer DJ Bongz is turning his attention to developing the country’s next generation of stars.

The Kwaito hitmaker, whose real name is Bongani Dlamini-Ngcobo, has launched the SA Studio Camp Series, a nationwide talent development initiative aimed at identifying, mentoring and empowering aspiring young creatives across the country.

The programme is calling on singers, rappers, producers, DJs, songwriters and musicians to audition for an opportunity to receive professional training, industry mentorship and studio experience from some of South Africa’s established music professionals.

For DJ Bongz, the initiative is about creating opportunities for talented young people who often lack access to resources and industry networks.

“After so many years in the music business, I felt it was time to give back,” he told Sunday World.

“There are so many talented young people across South Africa who just need an opportunity, guidance and exposure. This camp is about helping them take that first step.”

The Durban leg of the programme, which launches in KwaNdengezi, marks the beginning of what organisers hope will become a national movement. The initiative is expected to expand to Newcastle, Nongoma and eventually all nine provinces through auditions, workshops, recording camps and mentorship programmes.

According to DJ Bongz, the primary objective is to equip aspiring artists with the practical skills needed to build sustainable careers in the entertainment industry.

“We want to discover, develop and empower young talent. The goal is to provide mentorship, training, studio experience and industry access so that participants can build sustainable careers in music and entertainment,” he said.

Reflecting on his own journey, DJ Bongz said understanding the business side of the industry is one of the lessons he wishes he had learned much earlier.

“Talent is important, but knowing how to manage your career, protect your work and build relationships is just as important,” he said.

The initiative is being rolled out in partnership with the Nyatee Foundation, an organisation focused on youth empowerment and community development.

DJ Bongz said the collaboration was a natural fit because both organisations share a commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for young people.

“The Nyatee Foundation shares our passion for youth empowerment and community development. Together, we can reach more young people and create opportunities that can change lives,” he said.

Chairperson of the Nyatee Foundation, Dumisani Nyathi, said the organisation believes many talented young people simply need access and support to unlock their potential.

“South Africa is filled with talented young people who simply need access, guidance and support,” said Nyathi.

“Through this initiative, we are helping to create pathways for aspiring artists to learn, grow and pursue their dreams.”

For DJ Bongz, the true measure of success will not be found in chart-topping hits alone, but in seeing young people transform their lives through the opportunities created by the programme.

“Success would be seeing young artists from our communities grow into confident professionals, release music, create jobs and become role models,” he said.

“If we can help even one young person change the direction of their life, then we’ve achieved something special.”

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