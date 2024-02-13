DJ Naves joins PSL champs Mamelodi Sundowns podcast

After announcing his departure from Metro FM last month, Lebohang Naves, popularly known as DJ Naves, this week delved deeper into why he left the SABC commercial radio station.

Naves had earlier indicated on his social media platforms that he was leaving “to explore new opportunities”.

The Soweto-born has shared that he felt stagnant at Metro FM. He is currently doing a podcast with the football team Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I left on my own terms. I resigned. I am growing. I needed a new challenge and new adventures. I was feeling stagnant. I have the podcast I am doing with Mamelodi Sundowns. We realised we had to be smart in how we do business,” said DJ Naves.

Metro FM journey

Last month, the DJ reflected on his time at the radio station and said he was grateful to be part of shows such as Rhyme and Reason, The Pre-party, The Kings Suite, and Kings of the Weekend.

He started with his collaboration with T’Bo Touch on his Rhyme and Reason hip-hop show on Saturday evenings, which he went on to produce. He said it has been a great journey of growth for him over the years.

“As the legendary @tboseza once said, ‘The best radio education is from the SABC. If you’ve been there, there’s nothing you can’t handle. I’m really grateful for that. Big thanks to @metrofmsa for that amazing journey,” he wrote.

DJ Naves added that change will always be there and that his time has come. He added that he is not scared of the new changes that are to come.

“It’s a new start, a chance to learn, and a time to create on a fresh slate. My chapter at Metro FM ends on January 27, 2024. I’m so thankful for the experiences, opportunities, and incredible people I’ve worked with. Some of whom have become lifelong friends.”

Kings of the Weekend project

He shared that he was pumped up and ready for his next adventure, which he has already begun. Naves added that he will soon share with his fans the next phase of the Kings of the Weekend (KoTW) journey. This is a project he shares with fellow deejay and business partner, SPHEctacula. One of their operations, called Kings’ Cast, has been running on YouTube for two years.

