DJ Sbu dumps Radio 2000 for new breakfast show

Entrepreneur and veteran DJ Sbusiso Leope, popularly known as DJ Sbu, has decided to hang up his microphone at SABC's radio station Radio 2000. Following a brief hiatus, DJ Sbu, the host of the station's weekday morning show, made a comeback to the mainstream media. He had replaced Mzansi's urban and commercial radio doyen, Glen Lewis, who resigned last March to join popular Gauteng commercial radio station, Kaya 959. On Monday morning, DJ Sbu announced on social media that he had made the decision to leave his current position. "This serves to inform you that after much reflection and consideration, I have made the decision to resign as a morning radio host at Radio 2000, part of the South African Broadcasting Corporation," wrote DJ Sbu. As March draws near, radio stations are expected to announce their new lineups for the upcoming year starting in April 2025. The DJ's contract was supposed to end at the end of March. Grateful for the support "This choice has not been an easy one, as my time at Radio 2000 has been filled with invaluable experiences, cherished memories, and the joy of connecting with our wonderful audience. "I am deeply grateful for the support I have received from my colleagues, management, and, most importantly, our loyal listeners." He also gave a hint that he was getting ready for a brand-new breakfast show that he hopes to debut in April on a different platform. "This new opportunity presents a fresh chapter in my career, and I am eager to embrace the possibilities that lie ahead. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of this incredible journey. "Your encouragement and engagement have meant the world to me, and I look forward to staying connected with you in my future endeavours. I wish Radio 2000 continued success in the years to come."