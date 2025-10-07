DJ Stu’s stolen VW Polo found in Soweto, stripped

DJ and talent manager Tsholofelo Ntuli, better known as Stu, is relieved after a tracking company found his VW Polo TSI which was stolen while parked outside a Johannesburg nightclub on Friday.

The DJ doubles up as a talent manager to big stars like Vusi Nova and 047. He is co-founder of Solid Sound with artists Sobxzeen, Ssips, and Busi Gold under his wing.

He had attended an event in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, and left his car in the on-street parking facility.

Wheels recovered

The vehicle was recovered abandoned and parked on the side of the road in Soweto, Johannesburg.

“This was around 11 pm. We attended an event in downtown Johannesburg. I was with a friend. We entered the club for town work, and in less than two hours of us finishing the DJ set, the car was gone,” he told Sunday World.

Stu reported the matter at the Johannesburg Central Police Station.

“They took the car along with an iPhone 15 Pro, a MacBook laptop, a leather backpack, a Wrist watch worth R15 000, and some clothes that were in the boot because we had been travelling with the artists,” he said.

“These were precious pieces and not just any [random] clothing items.”

Stu said reports from the tracking company revealed the thieves drove the vehicle, and after realising the car had a tracking device, they abandoned it near the Maponya Mall in Soweto.

“We found the car in Soweto, stripped and some of the valuables stolen; the bumper, headlights and so forth.”

Despite the incident, Stu is glad to be safe, and that no one was harmed.

“I’m happy it was not a hijacking incident where people’s lives would have been at risk. Valuables can be replaced. We are approaching the holiday season. So we need to be extra vigilant, I guess.”

