DJ Sumbody’s family breaks silence after cops nab murder suspects

The family of DJ Sumbody, whose real name is Oupa Sefako, has spoken out through his foundation after four suspects were apprehended in connection with the murder of the adored artist.

DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards, Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza, were shot and killed by unknown men while travelling in their cars on November 20, 2022, at the corner of Woodmead and Woodland drives in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Four men between the ages of 45 and 60 were taken into custody on Monday afternoon, according to Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the national spokesperson for the police.

Mathe further revealed that the gun that was used to kill DJ Sumbody is the same weapon that was used in the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart and the attempted murder of television actress and influencer Tebogo Thobejane.

Mathe said this after the four men appeared at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

“The three hitmen and alleged mastermind are facing three counts of murder; these charges include the murder of DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards, Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza,” Mathe said.

Family asks for privacy

In a statement through the Be a Sumbody Foundation, the family said it acknowledged the arrests of the four suspects.

The family has asked for privacy and space, highlighting that while this development was a crucial step towards justice, it is also reliving the trauma of DJ Sumbody’s premature death.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the South African Police Service, particularly the Gauteng organised crime unit and the political task team, for their relentless efforts in pursuing justice,” the family said in a statement.

“The dedication of law enforcement has been instrumental in this case, and we remain hopeful for a thorough legal process.

“We also wish to thank South Africans, patriots, and supporters of DJ Sumbody and the foundation for their unwavering love, prayers, and solidarity. Your continued support has been a source of strength for the family.”

Magistrate Renier Boshoff postponed the matter to July 29. All the accused remain in police custody.

