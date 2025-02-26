DJ Supta turns over a new chapter after 11 years at Y

DJ and radio host Siyabulela Sithole, popularly known as Supta, has hung his mic at youth radio station Y, formerly known as YFM.

Supta shared the news of his departure from the Gauteng commercial radio station on Wednesday morning, marking the end of an 11-year journey with the station.

He began his career at the station in the 2013/2014 season and has diligently worked his way up the ranks, ultimately becoming the host of one of the station’s most beloved and highly rated shows.

In a heartfelt statement about his time at Y, Supta shared: “YFM holds a special place in my heart; it has truly shaped my radio career and helped me become the person I am today.

“I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Tumelo for offering me this incredible opportunity and to the managing director, Haseena, for her unwavering belief in me and her constant support throughout my journey.”

#Unlocked to air for the last time on March 20

His final month of broadcasting will be March, with the final episode of #Unlocked airing on March 20 — a date that both fans and co-workers will likely remember as a pivotal point in Y’s history.

He has made hints that he will be starting a new chapter in his career, but he has not disclosed what his next course of action is.

On Monday, entrepreneur and former YFM jock DJ Sbu announced that he was leaving Radio 2000 after hosting the SABC station’s breakfast show since 2024.

The veteran media personality had replaced Mzansi’s urban and commercial radio doyen, Glen Lewis, who resigned in March 2024 to join popular Gauteng commercial radio station, Kaya 959.

“This serves to inform you that after much reflection and consideration, I have made the decision to resign as a morning radio host at Radio 2000, part of the South African Broadcasting Corporation,” DJ Sbu wrote at the time.

