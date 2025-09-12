DJ Vumar parts ways with Gagasi FM after horrible car crash

Gagasi FM host DJ Vumar has confirmed he is taking a break from radio to rest after a near-fatal car accident that happened in March.

His contract is only supposed to be reviewed and renewed next year for the next radio season. The season starts on April 1 of every year.

However, Gagasi FM has parted ways with jock Vumar Buthelezi, fondly known as DJ Vumar.

The KwaZulu-Natal DJ and presenter hosted the Sunrise Sessions and Dance Cabin shows on the Durban-based station.

Taking over the reins will be Khulekani Mbambo and Nkulee Mbatha.

Taking break to rest, reflect

After working at the radio station for over 13 years, he has confirmed that he needs a break after the horrific car crash he was involved in.

“The accident made me do a lot of thinking after the damage it caused,” DJ Vumar said.

“So, now I’m taking a break to rest, heal, and fully recover,” he told Sunday World.

He was young when he started working at the station.

“I joined Gagasi FM as a young man and spent my formative years here. Until I became an experienced broadcaster,” he added.

“Gagasi FM allowed me to discover who I am and what I am called to do. And for that I am forever grateful.”

Station confirms news

The station confirmed his departure, stating the decision came after discussions with management.

DJ Vumar then decided not to resume his duties.

“We would like to thank DJ Vumar for his many years of dedication and contribution to Gagasi FM,” Alex Mthiyane, Head of Audience Experience, said in a statement.

They wished him well and thanked him for his contribution as they parted ways.

“His voice and presence will be missed,” Mthiyane said.

DJ Vumar joined the station in 2012, hosting the V Sessions and Sunday Sundowners.

“His passion for radio and our KZN listeners was evident. It quickly earned him a reputation as one of the best dance DJs both on-air and at events.”

