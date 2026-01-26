DJ Warras murder accused Victor Majola denied bail

The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court has denied bail to Victor Majola, the man accused of being involved in the murder of popular DJ and businessman Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock.

The court handed down the judgment in Majola’s bail application on Monday morning, after hearing arguments from both the state and the defense.

The state asserts that Majola, in collaboration with two other men, including the alleged gunman, orchestrated Stock’s assassination in December.

According to the investigating officer, crucial evidence linking Majola to the murder was found on his cellphone.

According to the court, Majola’s device contained information about Stock’s car, including his and his partner’s residential addresses.

Additionally, the state claimed that photos of the deceased were discovered on the phone, indicating premeditation.

Nonetheless, Majola’s defense team insisted on his innocence, claiming that he is not shown in social media footage of two men thought to have been involved in the murder.

The defence maintained that there was not enough evidence to support the prolonged detention.

Case postponed to February 11

Magistrate Annalise Tlhapi previously emphasised that a bail application should not be confused with a trial.

“A bail application is not a trial. The test for bail in Schedule 6 matters is that the applicant has to prove before court that there are exceptional circumstances,” she said.

“The court heard both arguments, and the question before this court is whether it is necessary to hand over the footage that has already been handed over to forensics.”

She noted that the court had evaluated the available evidence, including the defence’s version, and found that certain aspects of the accused’s alibi had not been tested.

In denying bail, the court ruled that Majola had failed to provide exceptional circumstances warranting his release. The matter has been postponed to February 11 for transfer to the trial court.

DJ Warras, a passionate advocate against illegal foreigners, was gunned down on the morning of December 16, 2025.

The incident happened during an eviction operation on hijacked buildings in the Joburg city centre.

He was known for his deep sense of patriotism and political awareness, a character that shaped his social media posts

