DJ Warras to be privately cremated as friend recalls ‘a patriot who spoke his mind’

The late radio presenter and podcaster Warrick Stock, fondly known as DJ Warras, will be cremated in a private ceremony attended only by close family members.

Stock’s family confirmed this during his funeral service at Immaculate Conception Church in Rosebank, Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Heartfelt tributes marked the brief funeral service. Arnold Eckersley, a friend of more than 30 years, reflected on their childhood in Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal. That is where Stock’s gift for storytelling was first cultivated.

“He made friends easily, and his friendships were genuine. He was a natural storyteller, a loyal friend, and always willing to help,” Eckersley said.

Outspoken patriot

Eckersley added that Stock was a patriot who never hesitated to voice his opinions when he disagreed with something.

While their paths crossed less frequently as they grew older, Eckersley said it was always clear how deeply Stock loved and respected his family.

“Warrick lived fully, he loved deeply, and he challenged the way we think,” he said.

“He told stories that connected us and brought people together. His impact will live on through his children, his family, and all of us who were fortunate enough to know him.”

Addressing Stock’s children, Eckersley told them that their father loved them.

“To Warrick’s sons, your dad loved you deeply and was incredibly proud of you.”

He described Stock as someone who showed respect and love to all people, and who connected effortlessly with those around him.

Targeted hit over hijacked buildings

Stock was fatally shot last week while leaving the Zambezi building opposite the Carlton Centre in the Johannesburg CBD.

Police suspect that his security-related work involving hijacked buildings may have contributed to his death. Investigations indicate that three assailants attacked him.

Prior to his death, he had reportedly taken out five protection orders.

Two suspects have been charged with his murder and are expected in court on Wednesday.

Several recognisable faces from the media and entertainment industry attended the funeral. They include Duduzile Zuma, Pearl Thusi, Luthando “Lootlove” Shosha, Nomalanga Shozi, Siyabonga “Slikour” Metane, DJ Shimza, and Stock’s podcast co-host, Phind “Gcobe PH” Madubela.

READ MORE: Moving tributes shared at memorial service of Warrick DJ Warras Stock

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content