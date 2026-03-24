DJ Zeal bids farewell to Ukhozi FM

Popular radio personality Zandile Dladla, affectionately known as DJ Zeal, has officially announced her departure from Ukhozi FM after seven years on the airwaves.

In a heartfelt media statement released this week, Dladla confirmed that she is stepping away from the isiZulu public broadcaster, describing her time there as deeply meaningful.

“It has been an enlightening experience working for a public broadcaster with a public mandate and broadcasting in my mother tongue, isiZulu,” she said.

‘Connect with audiences in their mother tongue’

DJ Zeal, who became a familiar voice to millions of listeners, reflected on how the station shaped her career and identity as a broadcaster.

Her time at Ukhozi FM marked a significant chapter, especially as it allowed her to connect authentically with audiences in their native language.

Moving back to commercial radio

However, the move signals a deliberate shift in her career. Dladla revealed that she is going back to commercial radio, where she will predominantly broadcast in English.

“This part of the journey marks a powerful rebranding and transition into commercial, predominantly English, broadcasting for me,” she explained.

Before joining Ukhozi FM, Dladla had already built a solid foundation in the industry, having worked at four commercial radio stations. Her return to the space suggests a strategic pivot aimed at expanding her reach and influence.

Plans to move into other media and business

Her career is decorated with notable achievements, including two nominations at the Telkom Radio Awards. and a major win at the 2025 South African Dance Music Awards. Her show Fakumoya was named Best Dance Radio Show.

DJ Zeal has also positioned herself as a growing brand, hinting at ambitions that extend beyond radio. She emphasised her desire to evolve into broader media and business platforms.

‘Stay tuned’

The seasoned broadcaster had a kind message for those who have been part of her journey.

“I extend heartfelt gratitude to Ukhozi FM, my colleagues, and my loyal listeners and followers,” she said, adding that “there is a time for everything under the sun.”

While she has not yet revealed her next move, DJ Zeal teased fans to “stay tuned.”

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