Dj Zinhle and her baby daddy unveiled as the faces of Drip fragrances

The love between DJ Zinhle and Murdahbongz has convinced Drip sneaker company to make the glam couple the faces of their newly launched perfumes, Finesse By Drip.

The pair were unveiled as the faces alongside the fragrances on Tuesday evening at Imbizo at the Mall Of Thembisa.

Finesse, which comes in two bottles ARION for him and RUBY for her, is said tell a love story that muses that seen by Murdahbongz and DJ Zinhle

The couple often show each other off on their social media platforms, share a daughter, Asante, are lovers of fashion and even dress the same of late.

Murdahbongz and DJ Zinhle said: “We both love a phenomenal success story, especially a South African story! For us the Drip brand really embodies black excellence and business owners. We are inspired by the work they do are doing to expand their portfolio with Finesse.”

Founder and Drip Group CEO, Lekau Sehoana who is known for his street culture bold shoes said: “At Drip Group, we are always looking at innovating the brand to make the future a reality and this is how Finesse was born.”

Lekau added that they chose to work with dynamic love duo Murdahbongz and DJ Zinhle as Drip Finesse muses because they both embody the essence of the scents.

