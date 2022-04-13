E-edition
Subscribe
Celebrity News

Dj Zinhle and her baby daddy unveiled as the faces of Drip fragrances

By Somaya Stockenstroom

The love between DJ Zinhle and Murdahbongz has convinced Drip sneaker company to make the glam couple the faces of their newly launched perfumes, Finesse By Drip.

The pair were unveiled as the faces alongside the fragrances on Tuesday evening at Imbizo at the Mall Of Thembisa.

Finesse, which comes in two bottles ARION for him and RUBY for her, is said tell a love story that muses that seen by Murdahbongz and DJ Zinhle

The couple often show each other off on their social media platforms,  share a daughter, Asante, are lovers of fashion and even dress the same of late.

Murdahbongz and DJ Zinhle said: “We both love a phenomenal success story, especially a South African story! For us the Drip brand really embodies black excellence and business owners. We are inspired by the work they do are doing to expand their portfolio with Finesse.”

Founder and Drip Group CEO, Lekau Sehoana who is known for his street culture bold shoes said: “At Drip Group, we are always looking at innovating the brand to make the future a reality and this is how Finesse was born.”

Lekau added that they chose to work with  dynamic love duo Murdahbongz and DJ Zinhle as Drip Finesse muses because they both embody the essence of the scents.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes