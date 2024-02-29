DJ Zinhle to celebrate 20 years in the industry in style

DJ and businesswoman Ntombezinhle Jiyane-Mohosana, popularly known as DJ Zinhle, will be celebrating 20 years in the entertainment space this year. She has come a long way in the industry, weathering the storms surrounding her personal life.

Her most public story was her relationship with the late rapper AKA, with whom she had a daughter, Kairo.

She sailed through the controversies and emerged unscathed, with her brand even bigger and stronger.

Today she is among the top names in the entertainment industry, mixing business with her music, with her brand having shops at key shopping malls in the country.

The DJ has shared with her fans and followers that she will be celebrating this milestone in style with a concert in Nasrec on National Women’s Day.

In a previous interview with Sunday World, Zinhle shared that celebrating 20 years in the industry is testimony to her consistency, which makes her feel like an OG.

Feels like an OG

“Nineteen years makes me feel like I’m in my iconic era, I feel like an OG. It’s been almost two decades of consistency,” she said at the time.

The 40-year-old from Dannhauser, a former coal mining town in KwaZulu-Natal, kicked off her career around the year 2004. She initially wanted to be a television presenter. However, her brother’s passion for mixing vinyls rubbed off on her. This inspired her love and passion for being a DJ, which grew from there.

First break

She got her first break as a resident DJ on Jika Majika. This was an iconic youth dance talent show which aired on SABC 1.

She has worked with iconic music group Boom Shaka, on the album I Put It In. The album featured artists like Dr Malinga, Khanyi Mbau, Mphoza, and many more. She also headlined the Sisters with Soul concert along with Amanda Black.

She won Best House DJ and Best House Female Artist at the second Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards. The Dj has performed in many countries, including Dubai and numerous African countries. She has also headlined the Zimfest 2019 live concert, a Zimbabwean festival held in England.

Her star keeps rising

Her 2019 hit single Umlilo gained 5.1 million streams in just three months. It was certified platinum by the Recording Industry of South Africa (RISA). The song was also voted 2019’s Song of The Year. She has also featured of many local artists’hit songs, including Busiswa and many others.

She has performed in the UK at gigs in Bradford and London for the Youth Day celebrations. Here she graced the stage with local counterparts DJ Sbu, Vinny Da Vinci, Christos and Oskido. Together they brought a bit of home to the ex-pats living in the UK. It was such a red hot and slamming show that she was invited to return to do another set in conjunction with Mahoota and DJ Cndo.

