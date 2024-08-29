Dladla Mshunqisi’s food business grows by leaps and bounds

Gqom sensation Dladla Mshunqisi, real name Anele Dladla, is expanding his food stall business, Mshunqo Bites.

According to Mshunqisi, having a secondary source of income is crucial for artists, and his business will now be permanently based in Greyville, Durban.

“As creatives, we do not always get bookings. Hence, it is important to have other income streams,” said the Omunye hitmaker.

Music festival returns

“I started Mshunqisi Bites, and now it has found a permanent home opposite Game City.

“We will be selling cooked meals, including traditional and fast food like your burger

and chips.

“I am looking forward to serving you my succulent cuisines.”

Additionally, Dladla Mshunqisi has announced the return of his beloved Usuku Lomshunqo Music Festival, promising attendees an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

After a two-year break, the Usuku Lomshunqo Music Festival will return for its fifth year with exciting new changes, including a new location.

It will now move to Berea Rovers, Stamford Hill, in the Durban CBD on November 30 after previously being staged in KwaMashu’s Artizen Lounge and Wiseman Carwash, respectively.

New single on the way

“After Covid-19, things were never the same, and the lack of sponsors forced us to pause the event,” he said.

“But due to popular demand, we are excited to return in a bigger and better venue with an even more exciting line-up of my industry colleagues.”

Dladla Mshunqisi will also release his new single Yini Lengaka on August 31 as a lead-up to the festival. The song features Goldmax, DJ Tira and Siboniso Shozi.

“This song will remind everyone why they fell in love with Gqom music.

“Gqom has never died and will never as long as we still exist.”

