Dlala Thukzin offers free meat and drinks to celebrate Sama win

Dlala Thukzin is spoiling his supporters and admirers in celebration of his victory at the South African Music Awards (Sama) over the weekend.

To celebrate winning two awards for his song iPlan and another sweeping Best Dance Album, Thuthuka Zindlovu, better known by his stage name Dlala Thukzin, a DJ and music producer based in Durban, has announced that he will be hosting a braai.

“I would love to personally invite you for a braai this Wednesday, @thevilla. Meat and drinks on me as we start celebrating for winning two Samas,” he wrote on social media.

“I cannot go door to door and thank each and every one who spends their money and votes to see me shine and win.

“Your love is felt, so please do join us in celebration.”

Earlier this year, Dlala Thukzin was disregarded because she lost the Ukhozi FM competition, whereas iPlan was the top show on the other five SABC radio stations.

These are Radio 2000, Metro FM, True FM, Ligwalagwala FM and Motsweding FM. Commercial radio stations Gagasi FM and 702 had iPlan as their crossover song.

Hit songs ranking high

With 90 422 votes, Thukzin’s hit song iPlan, in which he collaborates with Zaba and Sykes, featured among the top three.

Meanwhile, Umjolo Lowo, a song by Mpungose, garnered an astounding 993 667 votes.

Mthandeni “Igcokama Elisha” Manqele’s hit song Paris, which featured Lwah Ndlunkulu, came in second place with 746 338.

He accepted the loss, congratulating Mpungose on his victory and urging his supporters to keep supporting him.

“Well done to Khuzani and thanks to my fans who did their best by voting for me. Let’s try again next year,” said Thukzin.

Thukzin wished Khuzani Mpungose well after he was jeered and pelted with missiles on stage during his New Year’s Eve performance of Umjolo Lowo, the song that won Ukhozi FM song of the year.

