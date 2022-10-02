Doctor Khumalo shares his life in doccie

Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor “16V’ Khumalo is readying himself to lay back on his couch and watch his life’s drama-less doccie, starting tonight.

Named after his on-field name, 16V Doctor Khumalo: Untold will zoom into his football career spanning over two decades and his lifestyle, leaving no stone unturned but only the drama in his life turned off.

The four-part documentary will see the star visiting his old home in Dube, Soweto, and reliving the first of the moments that built him into the football star he became. He says visiting home was an emotional drive down memory lane as he met old friends he used to play

soccer with in the dusty soccer field of Mofolo, a neighbouring township in Soweto.

Speaking to Sunday World, Khumalo said he plans to leave a positive legacy behind regardless of the challenges he faced as an individual, citing that no person should allow their mistakes to override the positives.

This doccie reignites some of the most enjoyable moments and times he spent on the field of play with his father and mentor, Elkiam Khumalo, who also played professionally for Moroka Swallows and Kaizer Chiefs. Elkiam was killed in 1996 and Doctor Khumalo’s daughter died in car accident in 2017. “The most uncomfortable and challenging moments I shot in this documentary was when I visited the cemetery. As everything was building up, I missed my late father and late daughter, so I had to go and visit them,” he said.

Khumalo said in one of the episodes, he will splash out surprising details on Bafana Bafana’s first qualification for the World Cup in France in 1998.

Khumalo remembers the moments in 1998 that brought unprecedented excitement in South Africa, and he was part of that milestone. Wherever he goes, he is remembered as one of the footballers who brought joy to the country, despite being knocked out in the first round at the finals.

“The documentary’s production team managed to get footage of the time when Bafana qualified and were preparing to leave for France. In this documentary, I want everyone to experience that palpable excitement and properly analyse those moments and give their views, he said. “A lot was said at the time but this time I tell it as it is. I will tell the story of what transpired because I feel it is time to tell the truth. Bafana legends have told their stories all over and this is my time.”

Parts of the docuseries will show what he enjoys most during his “me” time, and how he spends time watching football at home while also unwinding with friends and family.

Speaking about local football, Khumalo said there were too many loopholes in the industry and this is highlighted by Mamelodi Sundowns dominating the sport for four consecutive seasons and winning the league three times in a row.

“Sundowns has been leading the pack and it is almost as if we all know what to expect in every game they play. In my personal view, there are no tried and tested players that can compete with that team, so I would start with suggesting talent scouts must look for players who can match those at Sundowns pound for pound,” he said.

“Our teams need to restructure the way they do business, players need to dedicate time researching on other players and the trends in world football. This is what I also enjoy doing, understanding the modern game, know the opponents well, that helps you to develop as a player.”

16V Doctor Khumalo: Untold premiers on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161 at 8pm.

