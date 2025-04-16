Don Mlangeni-Nawa has been sick since August – Mabutho Sithole

Mabutho "Kid" Sithole, a veteran actor, has revealed that his late nephew, former Isidingo actor Don Mlangeni-Nawa, had been sick since August 2024. Sithole, who spoke to Sunday World on Wednesday following the passing of Mlangeni-Nawa, said he did not know the cause of the actor's death. Mlangeni-Nawa died on Wednesday morning, according to a media statement released by his family. "I do not know what the exact cause of his death was. He has not been well since August last year," said Sithole. "He was struggling with some parts of his body and would experience stomach pains." Light-hearted person He talked about his personal experiences with Mlangeni-Nawa and said that he was a light-hearted person who disliked conflict outside of the acting and television industries. "He was a simple fellow who loved what many artists loved. He loved picnics and entertainment. He was not close to debates, social issues, and politics. "He loved the lighter side of things. I do not remember seeing him at meetings where artists would discuss their grievances," said Sithole. The fact that Mlangeni-Nawa did not receive "proper recognition when he was still alive" saddens Sithole. "Unfortunately, South Africa does not do that . South Africa does not appreciate its own talent." Regina Nawa, the wife of Mlangeni-Nawa, told Sunday World that the cause of death will be revealed later by the family. She stated that the dates of the memorial and funeral services have not yet been decided by the family and will be announced at a later date. Mlangeni-Nawa's family confirmed the veteran thespian's death earlier Wednesday but did not mention the cause of death in the statement. Mlangeni-Nawa's legacy will live on The 65-year-old former Hlala Kwabafileyo actor passed away on Wednesday morning, reads the statement. \u201cIt is with deep heartbreak that we share the passing of our beloved father, Don Mlangeni-Nawa, on 16 April 2025. \u201cHe was the heart of our family, a loving father, brother, and friend. To the world, he was a gifted and respected actor whose presence lit up every stage and screen he graced,\u201d the statement reads. According to the family, Mlangeni-Nawa's legacy will live on because of the stories he told, the lives he impacted, and the selfless love he showed. \u201cWe are deeply moved by the outpouring of love and support, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this immense loss. \u201c details regarding the memorial and funeral arrangements will be shared in due course.\u201d Mlangeni-Nawa is most recognised for his roles in well-known TV shows, such as The Throne,\u00a0Hlala Kwabafileyo,\u00a0Isidingo-The Need, and\u00a0Sgudi Snaysi. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content \u00a0