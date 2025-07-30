Donald Trump weighs presidential pardon for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ahead of sentencing

In a surprising development, US President Donald Trump is reportedly “seriously considering” granting a presidential pardon to music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, who faces sentencing on October 3.

This development follows Combs’ conviction on two counts of transportation for prostitution under the Mann Act.

The news, first reported by Deadline, has sparked intense debate, given the gravity of the charges and Combs’ high-profile legal battles.

Combs (55) was acquitted in July of the more severe federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy but was found guilty of two lesser counts related to transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution.

The charges stem from allegations involving former girlfriends and male escorts, with testimony detailing drug-fuelled “freak off” sex sessions.

Despite avoiding a potential life sentence, Combs could face up to 20 years in prison, though legal experts predict a sentence of two to three years, accounting for time served since his arrest in September 2024.

Not the first pardon

Trump, who has a history of granting clemency to high-profile figures, first hinted at the possibility of pardoning Combs during a May 30 White House press conference.

When asked by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy about a potential pardon, Trump stated: “Nobody’s asked, but I know people are thinking about it.

“I would certainly look at the facts. If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me, it wouldn’t have any impact.”

The president’s comments reflect a complex history with Combs.

The two, both native New Yorkers, were once photographed together at events in the 1990s and 2000s, with Trump calling Combs a “good friend” in a 2012 episode of The Celebrity Apprentice.

However, their relationship reportedly soured when Trump entered politics, with Combs endorsing Joe Biden in 2020 and publicly criticising Trump during his first term.

Sources close to the situation claim that associates of Combs have been actively lobbying the White House for clemency, but his legal team, which is led by Marc Agnifilo and Teny Gerago, has not publicly commented on the efforts to obtain a pardon.

A White House spokesperson declined to confirm or deny any formal clemency request.

Spanner in the works

The prospect of a pardon has drawn mixed reactions.

Rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, a long-time rival of Combs and a Trump supporter, vowed to intervene, stating on social media: “I’m gonna reach out so [Trump] knows how I feel about this guy,” citing Combs’ past criticisms of the president.

Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee, representing dozens of plaintiffs in civil suits against Combs for alleged sexual misconduct, dismissed the likelihood of a pardon, saying: “I don’t think there’s any chance in hell that Donald Trump pardons P. Diddy.”

Combs remains in custody at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre, having been repeatedly denied a $50-million (R894-million) bail.

His legal team is preparing to appeal the conviction immediately after sentencing, arguing that the conduct was part of consensual relationships and does not warrant jail time.

The potential pardon has raised questions about Trump’s motivations, with some speculating it could be an attempt to shift focus from other controversies, including his reported ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Critics argue that pardoning Combs, given the serious allegations of sexual misconduct and the public attention on the case, would be highly controversial.

