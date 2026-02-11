Musician Donald’s open letter to Amanda Black strikes a chord

Donald Moatshe, commonly known as Donald, a musician and long-time supporter of Amanda Black, has penned an open appreciation letter to the award-winning singer, a deeply personal tribute that traces years of admiration, belief and quiet support from the side lines.

In the letter, Donald recounts first encountering Amanda when she appeared as a contestant on Idols, a moment he describes as the beginning of his unwavering support.

Number one fan

“I can officially and publicly declare that I am your No.1 fan,” he wrote. And he reflected on how her voice and presence left a lasting impression from the moment she appeared on television.

He goes on to praise Amanda’s career trajectory, calling her one of the most powerful voices of her generation. And he reminded her that her success is earned.

“You did that, girl,” he wrote, adding that her journey is one many artists can only dream of.

One of the most vivid moments in the letter comes from 2016. This was when Donald recalls watching Amanda perform live for the first time at the State Theatre during an Idols event.

At the time, she performed her debut single Amazulu. It was a performance he says moved him to tears, though he admits he tried to hide them.

“I knew that day you were destined for greatness,” he says. And he reveals that he was so inspired he even wrote a verse that year in hopes of convincing her to collaborate on a remix.

Unread message still close to his heart

The letter also touches on a quieter, more human moment.

In 2018, Donald says he sent Amanda a WhatsApp message. That was simply because he felt she might not be okay and needed positive energy. The message, he notes with humour, remains unread years later after she changed her number. But the intention, he says, remains sincere.

Beyond admiration for her talent, Donald expresses concern for Amanda as a person. He notes that artists are often misunderstood or taken for granted.

“I feel like some people don’t understand just how lucky we are to be experiencing you and your talent in real time.”

He closes the letter by making it clear that, in that moment, he was not speaking as a colleague in the music industry. He was speaking as a fan who respects her as a human being.

