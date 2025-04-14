Donell Mbele’s rape case continues at Randburg magistrate’s court

Donell Mbele, the 23-year-old son of acclaimed actress Sonia Mbele, will appear at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday on two counts of rape.

Mbele made a brief appearance in court in March.

The case, which has garnered significant public attention due to Mbele’s familial ties and prior legal controversies, was postponed to April 14 to allow for the disclosure of the contents of the case docket, as confirmed by National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

Mbele remains out on R1 000 bail, a decision that has sparked debate among observers, with some questioning the adequacy of the bail amount given the gravity of the allegations.

The charges stem from a complaint filed by Mbele’s 17-year-old girlfriend, who alleged that he raped her on December 14 and 15 at his residence in Morningside, Johannesburg.

According to her statement to the Sandton police, the couple had been on a date at Clearwater Mall on December 14, where they consumed beverages.

As the restaurant was closing, they agreed to move to another venue.

Mbele reportedly suggested stopping by his home to charge his phone, and it was there that the alleged incidents occurred.

The complainant’s account, shared partly via social media, describes feeling violated allegedly by someone she trusted.

Sonia Mbele condemns son’s actions

This is not Mbele’s first brush with controversy.

In 2022, he faced accusations of physical assault from a former girlfriend, Reokeditswe Makete, though that case was struck off the roll when the complainant failed to appear in court.

At the time, Sonia Mbele publicly condemned her son’s actions, stating that he would face consequences and undergo rehabilitation.

The recurrence of serious allegations has fuelled public