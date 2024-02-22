Don’t provoke me, I stab – warns notorious rapper Shebeshxt

Shebeshxt, a controversial rapper from Limpopo, has pleaded with his followers not to provoke him so that he will not attack them.

This week, after a video of him striking a fan in the face went viral on social media, Shebeshxt, whose real name is Lehlogonolo Chauke, spoke bluntly to his fans.

Two weeks ago, on a Polokwane road, he collided with another fan’s car after the latter had allegedly pulled over in the middle of the road to pose for a photo with him.

He was not hurt in the accident, but his brand-new, customised VW GTI was destroyed beyond repair.

Regarding that incident, Shebeshxt stated that the fan yelled at him to take a picture while they were both driving in the middle of congested traffic.

What was I supposed to do?

“He just overtook other cars and stopped right in front of my car. I crashed into his car. What was I supposed to do — fly over his car? Now I am the one that is at fault,” he said in a live video on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

“Come on, guys, just be nice to me. Just for once. I am not asking for too much, just for you to be nice, just a little bit, because it is the life you enjoy that provokes me.

“During that accident, he asked to take pictures. I said we couldn’t because we were in the middle of traffic.

“I said we could take pictures next time, and then he decided to come right in front of me, and I hit his car. He then ran away.”

The Monateg hitmaker can be seen taking his possessions out of the damaged car in videos that were posted on social media at the time.

The vehicle’s engine appeared to be damaged beyond repair, and the damage was sustained from the front.

In other clips, the rapper — dressed in a black Nike cap, a matching T-shirt, and grey pants — was seen posing for photos with fans by the side of the road while other people recorded the accident scene.

In another post, Shebeshxt addressed another incident in which he slapped a fan in the face in front of onlookers.

Nurses will work overtime stitching you

The incident was also caught on camera, and it shows the rapper getting into his vehicle and leaving quickly.

“The problem is that you are used to provoking ni**rs. I am not them. I am not a mother *cker; I stab,” he said.

“You are busy provoking me, and you will make nurses work overtime trying to stitch you.”

Shebeshxt is not a stranger to controversy. In 2023, he spent three months in jail for allegedly stabbing two people and firing a gun at two homes in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo.

