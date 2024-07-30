Lekau Sehoana, the owner of the sneaker brand Drip, has denied being forced to leave his Waterfall property. This is in response to media reports that suggested Sehoana neglected to pay the outstanding balance on his monthly rental bill. Lekau and Waterfall Residents Developers signed a lease agreement, and he agreed to pay R35 000 in rent each month. The developers said the payments only came through for several months until he defaulted in November and December 2023. When filing the court papers, the developers said Lekau had almost R100 000 in rental payments. This ultimately resulted in the purported eviction, which left his son and ex-wife homeless. His son was also expelled from school after he failed to pay his tuition for several months. Reports are factually incorrect In a statement on Monday, Sehoana refuted the media reports, stating that the story was factually incorrect. He went on to say that it was done in an attempt to draw attention away from Drip's Friday five-year celebration. "I have not lived with my soon-to-be ex-wife since 2021, and I have no access to my son," Senoana said in the statement. "I was renting the property for my soon-to-be ex-wife in order to provide a home for my son. "I was previously notified by the landlord informing me that the police sought access to the property in order to seek her assistance with their investigations into the murder of Drip's former MD, Glanda Ndlanzi." According to Sehoana, upon the police's arrival, they found that she had rented the property to individuals he did not know. Sehoana claimed that this had occurred without either his or the landlord's approval and that it had caused him to terminate his lease. "The divorce process is still ongoing, and despite several attempts on my end to settle and expedite the divorce, they have not been fruitful," he said. https:\/\/youtu.be\/ifGrZ-rw_4w?siBgAkwbyrH_Fxi1aq Also Read:\u00a0Lekau Sehoana on rebirthing his brand after four years Drip kicked out of East Rand shopping mall Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content