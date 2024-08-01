Lebogang Sehoana, the estranged wife of sneaker brand Drip owner Lekau Sehoana, has broken her silence about their relationship and the alleged abuse she has endured. Lebogang shared on the Madam Speaker's podcast that her and Lekau had gone to school together. She said they got married in 2018. When they were in the relationship Lekau was unemployed, while she was working. And she opted for them to venture into multiple business ventures. Some of these ventures were selling eggs, chickens and a Shisanyama. She said she was running a rental business at the time. Couple started from nothing \u201cI was a breadwinner for my siblings and my own home as we were a newlywed couple. By then I was financially strained, and we moved into my mom\u2019s house. That was when we started the sneaker brand. \u201cA year later, I discovered that my mother in-law was not staying in Limpopo but was residing in a squatter camp in Ivory Park,\u201d shared Lebogang. Lebogang then suggested that her mother in-law and sister in-law move into one of her properties. As time went by the business was growing, she bought a car for the business. And that was when the downfall of their marriage started. \u201c gained popularity and now he had a new circle and was exposed to a new environment that affected our home. He would come home late, intoxicated and do things that I am not used to, like participating in rituals we are not used to. Lekau would come home at 3am slaughtering chickens. And when I spoke about it, that is when the abuse escalated.\u201d Trouble started when the brand grew There was a time when Drip had bad reviews. And every time there would be backlash on social media, he would take out his frustrations on her. Eventually, Lebogang suggested that they separate, because their child was a year old, she said. \u201cThe plan was for him to get help, but he would come home every other day at odd hours. Upon him coming at those odd hours, he would only come to be intimate with me and immediately leave. The abuse escalated to a point where we opted to get divorced. And I eventually had to change the door locks.\u201d She explained that their divorce has been dragging on since 2022. He suggested that they settle out of court, but still dragged on the issue. Over time, Lekau shut everyone out and stopped taking care of his mother and family. Started abusing, threatening to destroy her \u201cHe said I should take whatever he is giving me because he is very powerful. added that he is a prominent figure and has connections. Also that he controls social media and has politicians on his payroll. He said \u2018just take whatever I am giving you otherwise I will destroy you\u2019.\u201d Lebogang revealed that Lekau stopped paying maintenance and school fees for their child. She had to get her lawyers involved because he was inconsistent with the payments.\u00a0 \u201cI have been trying to get divorced to this guy since 2022. But instead he goes on social media to abuse and lies that he sends us money when he is not. Last week the sheriff went to attach the assets. He called saying he is willing to give me 10% of whatever I am asking for. \u201cLekau is a different person he is on social media, you can\u2019t be successful, and your child does not go to school. I have been abused and have gone through a lot and knows I do not like social media. And he is using that to drag me.\u201d Accuses Lekau of character assassination She also disputed media report allegations about her trying to kill him and being admitted to a mental institution. \u201cI am tired of being abused, I have suffered so much in silence. , I have been quiet about a business that I funded\u2026 is a pathological liar; he even came up with a story saying they broke into a shack. He is trying to divert the attention trying to label me as a gold digger when we started this business together.\u201d https:\/\/youtu.be\/e6d2nt786QI?sitaJjhpL5qKKyxINh Also Read:\u00a0Drip owner Lekau Sehoana denies being evicted from his property Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content