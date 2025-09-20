‘Duma Ndlovu is bullying me, but I don’t need sympathy’ – Mbuso Khoza

Actor and musician Mbuso Khoza is not looking for sympathy.

The talented Zulu star recently took to social media to vent his frustration with renowned music and TV producer Duma Ndlovu, claiming he has not been paid for his songs for the hit project Umkhokha: The Curse.

“They say that 59% of all the music on Umkhokha was composed by Duma Ndlovu. His lawyer has told me not to speak to him. But strange enough, it was Ndlovu who asked me to join the project and record the songs,” said Khoza

If an old man like me can be bullied like this, then how many people have had their voices silenced? My courage does not allow me to stay silent because I worked with dedication.”

Fans rallied behind Khoza

Fans immediately rallied behind Khoza. Thobela Zulu wrote: “This is wrong, and we shouldn’t allow this exploitation to happen. We need to fight this and support the old man. He’s despicable for even doing that to you.”

Xolly Dlomo added: “This man will never change, and I honestly thought he had. But something must be done about this. You’ve done a good job here, and we all can see it, you must be paid for your work.”

Even Sya Myeni weighed in: “Duma is a bad person; everyone is complaining about him. But now he’s gone too far by doing this to you.”

Despite the outpouring of support, Khoza insisted he does not need pity.

Wants fans to focus on his work

Speaking to Sunday World, he said: “What I wrote on social media is true. Yes, Duma owes me, but it is no one’s business. I need no sympathy from anyone. I can fight my own battles, and I’m already dealing with this without anyone’s help.

“People are so invested in my private business, yet I have an upcoming show that needs to be promoted. I’d prefer people to support my show by buying tickets. Instead of dwelling on my dispute with Ndlovu.”

In the last few months, Duma has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, including non-payment of the cast. He has been called out on many occasions, yet he simply does not pay.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content