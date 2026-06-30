Dumisani Dlamini lands first lead role as Rami Chuene champions Diepsloot pride in The Four of Us

Veteran actors Dumisani Dlamini and Rami Chuene star as a married couple in The Four of Us, portraying Papi Dhlomo and Vera Dhlomo, a couple whose contrasting ambitions and perspectives shape much of the family’s story.

The Four of Us is a brand new, gripping family drama centred on the influential Dhlomo family, where old wounds, power struggles and long-held resentments threaten to tear the family apart.

‘A significant milestone’

For Dlamini, who plays Papi Dhlomo, joining a Tshedza Pictures production marks a significant milestone in his career.

“I am grateful for this chance that I got from Tshedza Productions to give me a role for the first time; in fact, they gave me this opportunity and trusted me with a lead role. I’m still growing into it, and I don’t think I’ve reached my full potential yet. There’s still so much more I can bring to this character,” Dlamini said.

He described Papi as a hard-working family man who shares a particularly close relationship with his daughter, while his son naturally gravitates towards his mother.

“When we come back home to the family, I work hard with my baby girl. We work hard together. My boy is with mommy, he’s a mama’s boy. It goes so far as to show that I can be a dad to my daughter,” he said.

Chuene plays a confident entrepreneur

His on-screen wife, Vera Dhlomo, played by Chuene, is a confident entrepreneur who has built a thriving life for her family in Diepsloot and has no desire to leave the community.

“Vera is a very confident woman. As the story develops, viewers will learn that she lives in Diepsloot with her husband and their two children. She’s an entrepreneur with several businesses. She owns a salon, a hair bar, a butchery, a tavern and a shisa nyama; runs a stokvel; and sells just about anything that’s in demand. She’s smart like that,” Chuene said.

Chuene said one of the show’s strongest themes is challenging the perception that success is tied to living in affluent suburbs.

“When she arrived in Joburg, she came here to work and make money. Family is the most important thing to her, but she’s not bothered by the fact that she lives in Diepsloot. That’s the narrative I love about this story. It’s not about a rich family versus a poor family. They’re actually not poor. Vera has money for days. She’s comfortable living in Diepsloot.

“We know there are people who are happy living in Diepsloot, Alexandra or Soweto. They have no desire to move to Fourways. They’re established, they’re thriving and they’re happy where they are. That’s who Vera is. Papi is always talking about making more money and moving to Fourways, and she indulges him, but she has no interest in moving. She always reminds him that Fourways is only two kilometres away anyway,” she said.

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