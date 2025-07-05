Durban July, Mzanzi’s premier horse-racing spectacle, ups the fashion stakes

The Hollywoodbets Durban July, South Africa’s premier horse racing and fashion extravaganza, transformed Greyville Racecourse into a dazzling showcase of Mzansi’s spirit on Saturday.

Now in its 129th year, the event, themed “Marvels of Mzansi”, drew over 45,000 attendees, injecting an estimated R690 million into Durban’s economy and creating over 4,400 temporary jobs.

From high-stakes races to show-stopping fashion, the day was a vivid celebration of South African heritage, with stars like Jessica Nkosi, Phupho Gumede, Alphi Sipho, Teko Modise, Carol Tshabalala, and Robert Marawa painting the scene in bold colourful style.

The Marvels of Mzansi theme inspired a kaleidoscope of outfits reflecting South Africa’s cultural richness.

The Raceday Fashion Awards, showcased 130 young designers from the Durban Fashion Fair Rising Stars Collection. Competing for the HDJ Young Designer Award, judged by style icon Phupho Gumede, their creations from Ndebele-inspired gowns to Zulu-patterned suits celebrated Mzansi’s vibrant heritage.

A-listers dazzle in bespoke wear

Celebrities brought their A-game, turning the racecourse into a living canvas. Jessica Nkosi, the 2023 best-dressed queen, stunned in a Zarth Designs gown, its fiery reds and golds shimmering with Ndebele flair. Phupho Gumede, a pan-African stylist, wore a Siphosihle Masango emerald ensemble, its intricate beadwork echoing South Africa’s lush landscapes.

Alphi Sipho, the media personality, sported a bold blue-and-yellow suit, blending Zulu pride with modern swagger. Football legend Teko Modise dazzled in a Martin John Bespoke suit, its indigo and gold hues channeling Mzansi’s sporting spirit.

Carol Tshabalala, in a Kathrin Kidger gown with Xhosa-inspired beadwork, evoked coastal beauty, while Robert Marawa’s Obert Masimu suit, with subtle amethyst accents, added urban sophistication.

The beat of hooves and other sounds

The main race, which featured eighteen thoroughbreds including Eight On Eighteen and defending champion Oriental Charm, kept pulses racing, with betting pools adding electric anticipation.

Beyond the track, marquees like Boomtown buzzed with performances by Mafikizolo, Lira, and Sunset Sweatshop, their music igniting the crowd with Mzansi’s rhythm and soul.

The new VIP Marquee Village offered trackside luxury, complete with gourmet South African cuisine, while events like Fact Durban Rocks and the All White Maxi’s Lifestyle Party kept the party going across Durban.

Economic boost

The Durban July is more than a race—it’s an economic powerhouse. With R278.6 million in direct visitor spending and a R689.4 million GDP contribution, the event is a lifeline for industries like fashion, hospitality, transport, and informal trading.

Brett Tungay, chair of Fedhasa East Coast, noted a surge in hotel and lodge bookings, particularly in Ballito and the Drakensberg, driven by the event’s timing during school holidays. Durban Mayor Cyril Xaba summed it up: “This is Durban at its finest – a hub of glamour, excitement, and world-class entertainment.”

As the sun sets on the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2025, the event leaves a lasting mark. Stars painted Mzansi’s story in vibrant hues. With robust security ensuring a safe celebration, this day cements Durban’s place as South Africa’s winter capital of culture, fashion, and sport.

The Marvels of Mzansi theme has never rung truer.