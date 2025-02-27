Dysfunctional scanner delays Musa Khawula’s hate speech case

Musa Khawula, the controversial blogger, appeared briefly on Thursday at the Randburg magistrate’s court in connection with his criminal injuria case.

Khawula faces charges of hate speech, crimen injuria, and violating Section 19 of the Cybercrimes Act of 2020.

This relates to the derogatory comments he made about businessman and public figure Ze Nxumalo and the fact that he put his wife, Tamaryn Green, a former Miss South Africa, on his X page.

The case was intended to be moved to the trial court so that the defence attorneys could arrange for copies of the docket.

However, because his attorneys were still awaiting copies of the docket, the trial date could not be set.

Ofentse Nkwanga, Khawula’s attorney, told Sunday World that the state was unable to provide the copies of the docket due to a malfunctioning scanning machine.

Case postponed to March 19

“We have made an arrangement that we will get the copies. They will scan the docket and send it through to us, but then the case is postponed for us to consult with Khawula,” Nkwanga said.

“The issue of bail applications is still in the same position. We have abandoned the bail application.

“We are not going to do it now as we are just focusing on the actual case, the merits of the case, and taking this matter to trial.”

The matter was postponed to March 19.

Additionally, the blogger is in court in Carletonville for another case related to an alleged hit-and-run incident that occurred in February 2021.

Khawula allegedly ran away without phoning for assistance after hitting someone with his car.

