Easing of Covid-19 regulations good news for Cassper’s fight

Rapper Cassper Nyovest aims to sell more tickets for his upcoming fight against Naakmusiq after President Cyril Ramaphosa further eased the Covid-19 regulations.

Ramaphosa told the nation in a televised address on Tuesday night that more people will now be allowed to attend indoor and outdoor social, sporting and cultural events without wearing a mask.

Cassper is expected to go toe to toe against Naakmusiq in a boxing fight at the Sun City Resort on April 9. The match has been billed Celeb City because it will take place on a weekend filled with plenty of entertainment.

“With the president opening the numbers up, we’re opening up more tickets for the whole weekend,” wrote Cassper on his social media account.

Gorilla season!!! Let's go!!!! 3 weeks till #CelebCity . With the president opening the numbers up, we opening up more tickets for the whole weekend!!!! Time to #NaakHimOut pic.twitter.com/TozNi5SM32 — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) March 23, 2022

The award-winning rapper took part in the fame vs clout boxing match in 2021, where he faced Slik Talk on the ring. He revealed soon after that bout that he intended to exchange blows with Naakmusiq.

He has also been taunting AKA this week to challenge him on the ring, to which AKA has chosen to keep mum.

Good luck for your upcoming fight. All the best. 🙏 https://t.co/pXJgYi0xuT — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 20, 2022

