The owners of the Jola Cafe Lifestyle Lounge in Sterkspruit, Eastern Cape, are requesting reimbursement from well-known producer and DJ Bongani Mohosana, also referred to as Morda. The jock from Soshanguve in Pretoria was scheduled to perform at the lounge over the weekend, but he did not show up, according to the establishment's owners. The owners assert that despite being told that Morda was ill and would not be able to perform, they witnessed him perform elsewhere. "While we understand health concerns, we find it disappointing that he plans to proceed with other events that are happening tomorrow shortly after notifying us of his condition, as this undermines the respect owed to all fans, regardless of their location whether they are in Sandton or Sterkspruit," said a statement issued by the establishment. They further revealed that they had paid R45 000 to Morda. Screenshot "This cancellation has resulted in significant financial losses for us, as we had already incurred costs for sound, stage, and other arrangements. "We don't want an alternative date; we want a refund with costs." Sunday World attempted to contact the DJ, but he had not responded by the time of publishing the story. This story will be updated once Morda has responded. Morda is not the only artist who disappointed an Eastern Cape-based joint. Amapiano sensation Young Stunna also left a gig he was supposed to perform at in KwaBhaca, formerly known as Mount Frere. In 2023, the Adiwele hitmaker allegedly refused to share a table with an artist from the Eastern Cape and complained about the mud at Underground Pub. The co-owner of the pub, Lwazi Nodada, told Sunday World that Young Stunna, whose real name is Sandile Msimango, said he did not want his expensive sneakers to get dirty. "He said he cannot walk with his expensive sneaker in the mud and refused to share a table with another artist," Nodada said at the time.