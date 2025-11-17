Eastern Cape mourns loss of beloved DJ Volo Da Saint who died in car crash

The Eastern Cape entertainment community is reeling following the passing of Nkokheli “Volo Da Saint” Twabu, who died in a car crash near King Shaka International Airport in Durban on Sunday morning.

In a statement released on Monday, his family said they were still coming to terms with the sudden loss, adding that they were asking for understanding during this difficult time.

“As we process and mourn his death, we request your prayers, consideration, and space. We know Volo shared his life with many people: friends, supporters, and fans,” the family said in a statement.

The family also confirmed that the details of the memorial service and funeral will be shared soon, once relatives have gathered and consulted those connected to his work.

Source of pride

According to a Facebook post by Metro FM award winner Betusile Mcinga, Volo Da Saint was more than a performer; he was a source of pride for the Eastern Cape due to his charity work in partnership with other creatives.

DJ Mist SA, a close friend, reflected on his remarkable legacy: “You lived a full and purposeful life. You were a visionary and an exceptional risk-taker.

“It is rare for anyone to invest so extensively in their rural community, given the risks and financial demands involved.

“But you were determined to put Bizana on the national map, and you succeeded.”

He described Volo Da Saint as a trailblazer.

“You were the first person to bring renowned artists such as AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, and many others to our area.

“Each year, you created more than 100 temporary jobs in a rural community, significantly boosting tourism and strengthening Bizana’s economy.”

Volo Da Saint’s legacy

DJ Mist SA said Volo Da Saint’s impact would remain deeply rooted in local history.

“Your name will forever hold a prominent place in the historical records of both Bizana and the Eastern Cape. Beyond friendship, we shared immense respect for each other, both professionally and artistically.”

Volo Da Saint was also the man behind the successful annual OR Tambo Homage Event that took place in December.

This year, it was scheduled for December 23, featuring artists like Dlala Thukzin, Kelvin Momo, Dumi Mkokstad, Mafikizolo, and Naledi Aphiwe, among others.

The show grew into a major celebration and is now part of the legacy that Volo Da Saint leaves behind.

