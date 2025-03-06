Actress and singer Linah \u201cEbony\u201d Ngcobo will be celebrating four decades of making music with a special concert and workshop. In celebration of Ngobo\u2019s illustrious career, she will take to the stage for a special one-night concert on March 29 2025. The concert will feature a line-up of local artists, including Kholeka, Mmatema, Yvvonne Chaka Chaka, Puleng March, Amaponi Jacob, and Candy Tsamandebele. It will be held at Meropa Sun International resort in Polokwane. Music and acting workshop In addition to the concert, Ngcobo will also host a Music and Acting Workshop on March 28, 2025. The workshop is aimed at providing local artists with valuable insights into the music and entertainment industry. The workshop will cover topics such as navigating the entertainment landscape, understanding the business side of music, and the importance of activism and community engagement. \u201cWe believe that this workshop, coupled with the concert, will serve as a significant milestone in the journey of many young Limpopo artists. by joining forces with us, you will be an integral part of a movement. One that will shape the future of our local entertainment industry. And one that will continue to inspire generations of performers and creators. All while preserving our rich heritage,\u201d said Ngcobo. The concert and workshop are part of a larger celebration of her career. Her music career has been marked by tireless efforts to uplift and empower the next generation of artists. Ngcobo\u2019s legacy is a testament to the power of music and art to drive social change and promote cultural richness. Lifetime Achievement Award Last year at the Basadi In Music Awards, she was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Her music has shaped South Africa\u2019s soundscape. It left an indelible mark with her immense talent, unwavering dedication, and lasting impact. At the time, Ngcobo said: \u201cI am humbled by this recognition. Especially coming from Woman to Woman, with Love. \u201cTo me it is a testimony of what GOD can do through someone. BIMA\u2019S recognition to women like myself, encourages me to persevere. To be dedicated and never give up on using what GOD gave me. The strength and the power to use my voice to empower and uplift others. \u201cAnd I am inspired to continue this journey to celebrate generations of women who paved the way. I\u2019m using music as a force for good.\u201d Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content