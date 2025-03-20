Controversial businessman Edwin Sodi is set to appear at the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday for his 2022 gender-based violence (GBV) trial. Sodi was granted R150 000 bail, and the matter was postponed for further investigations. Now the trial is set to begin, where the first witness will take the stand. In 2022, Sodi spent a week behind bars after his estranged wife, Nthateng Lerata, laid assault charges against him. He is accused of assaulting Lerata and her male friend at their Bryanston home in 2022. Lerata laid the charges of attempted murder, assault with intention to commit grievous bodily harm, pointing a firearm, and domestic abuse. Sodi first appeared at the Randburg magistrate\u2019s court after he handed himself over to the police. He was then kept in police custody until he was granted bail. Strict bail conditions In support of his bail application, Sodi submitted an affidavit detailing his personal circumstances, what he does for a living, his assets, as well as his version of what had happened on the night of the incident. \u00a0 Magistrate Nielen Karrikan told the court that he had carefully considered the prosecution\u2019s passionate address in relation to GBV. \u00a0 Sodi\u2019s bail conditions stipulate that he should not communicate or interfere with witnesses directly or indirectly. \u00a0 The businessman, who enjoys close ties with ANC bigwigs, was also ordered to remain at his premises and report his movements to the investigating officer. \u00a0 Before this matter, the businessman was already out on R500 000 bail after he was arrested in 2020 for his alleged role in the R255-million asbestos corruption case in the Free State. Also Read:\u00a0Controversial tycoon Edwin Sodi granted R150K bail in GBV case Watch: Tycoon Edwin Sodi dumps fianc\u00e9e amid cash crunch SIU circles tycoon Edwin Sodi a day after his lavish birthday party Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content