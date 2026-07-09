EL World declines to comment as Lelo Kamau alleges unpaid work and royalties

EL World has declined to comment on allegations made by former member Amanda Nompumelelo Ngcobo, popularly known as Lelo Kamau, saying the matter has been referred to its legal representatives.

EL World is a prominent record label founded by renowned DJ, producer, and songwriter Sanele Sithole, popularly known as Sun-EL Musician.

Kamau recently broke her silence, claiming she has not been compensated for work she says she completed while affiliated with the collective. She maintains that her intention is not to repair personal relationships but to seek accountability and fair compensation.

The soulful house singer and songwriter is famous for her vocals and songwriting on hit tracks like Sun-El Musician’s Sonini.

‘My voice forms part of recordings’

According to Kamau, she recorded vocals on four tracks, rehearsed, travelled and performed with the group, adding that her voice remains on the recordings.

“My voice forms part of the recordings, and that contribution has value,” she shared.

Kamau further alleged that while money was paid to assist with childcare during her time performing with the group, she believes this did not amount to payment for her professional contributions or address any royalties she says may be due to her.

She also claimed she had spent years attempting to resolve the matter privately but was met with silence, prompting her to speak publicly.

“My intention is not to attack anyone or damage anyone’s reputation. My intention is to seek answers, accountability and fair compensation for work that I believe I contributed,” she wrote.

No comment from EL World

In response to questions from Sunday World, EL World confirmed it would not be commenting on the allegations at this stage.

“We would like to formally place on record that, at this stage, we will not be commenting on the matter relating to Lelo and the claims she has made,” the organisation said in a written response.

It added that the matter had been handed over to its legal representatives and requested that all future inquiries relating to Kamau’s claims be directed to its legal team.

“The matter has been handed over to our legal representatives, who will be engaging further on our behalf.”

EL World also indicated that should it deem it necessary to clarify any aspect of the matter, it would do so through an official statement.

“Until then, Africa to the World Agency and Under The Sun will not be making any further comment on this matter.”

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