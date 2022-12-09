Emotional Trevor Noah bids farewell to fans of ‘The Daily Show’

Thursday marked the end of an era for US-based South African comedian Trevor Noah as the host of the The Daily Show.

Noah, who took over the show from Jon Stewart seven years ago, announced in October that he will be leaving the show, where he provides satirical news related to the international and American political matters in an entertaining way.

During his tenure, Noah offered important takes on issues in the US and across the world.

The comedian was emotional as he bid farewell, and expressed his gratitude to the millions of people who watched the show.

“I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience. And then I look at this now. I don’t take it for granted,” he said during the show.

“Every seat that has ever been filled to watch something that I’m doing, I always appreciate, because I know the empty seat that sits behind it.”

Noah also thanked all the black women who have taught him life lessons, including his grandmother, mother, aunts, as well as black women in the US.

“I’ve often been credited for having these grand ideas, who do you think teaches me? My mom, my gran,” he shared.

Trevor gives thanks to the fans who supported him over the last seven years and the Black women who shaped his life. pic.twitter.com/p2VpOkSm4T — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 9, 2022

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author