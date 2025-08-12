Emtee apologises to Mshini Lekwadu: ‘I didn’t post those conversations’

Mshini Lekwadu, a content creator and Big Brother Mzansi season five contestant, recently responded to the leaked Instagram messages that featured her and rapper Mthembeni Ndevu, better known by his stage name Emtee.

In response, Mshini said in a media statement that the screenshots are misleading and lack context, and that Emtee should share the entire conversation.

She clarified that because she enjoys Emtee’s music, she publicly supported him while she was living in the Big Brother Mzansi house.

Screenshots are misleading

“After the show, he reached out to me via direct messages [DM] to express his appreciation for my support,” wrote Mshini.

“I responded by telling him [that] I am a fan and that I would love to be part of one of his music videos.”

She clarified that after some time, the two had a brief conversation through Instagram DMs, during which he had enquired about her residence and the best time to visit.

“I responded with my address under the impression that our conversation was strictly business-related and in line with my support for his music.

“The screenshots shared publicly only show the part where I sent my address without full context.

“This is misleading and does not reflect the nature of our conversation. My intention was purely professional, and I take my brand, my supporters, and my reputation very seriously,” wrote Mshini.

Plan was to thank Mshini

In a statement released on Tuesday, Emtee said that although he does not personally know Mshini, he had seen her on Big Brother Mzansi and saw how she supports his career.

“I know I’m not perfect, very far from it, but I have a heart and empathy. I intended to meet her personally and thank her,” wrote Emtee.

“She has been nothing but kind to me, and I appreciate that. I did not post the conversations.”

He went on to apologise to Mshini, her team, and her loved ones and to state that he would never intentionally divulge their conversations in a way that would endanger her safety.

