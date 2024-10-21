Emtee cries foul over record label’s ‘empty’ promises

Award-winning rapper Emtee the Hustla, real name Mthembeni Ndevu, issued a statement on Monday about not releasing music for his D.I.Y 3 project.

The project has been in the works for over a year, and Emtee claims he has no control over it despite being done recording.

In the statement, Emtee says he has been signed to the music empire for a year but does not see what they have done for his career.

“I cannot remember one thing that has been done for me by them. I organise my own shows, people steal from me, so they laugh and say, ‘he lost it all’, nah bi#ch you stole from me,” reads the statement.

He said he met with the CEO of his own record label, Emtee Records 365 days ago, adding that his supporters, family, friends and colleagues have been asking about the specific album.

Ambitious was hell

“This has to be the worst moment in my life. I cannot post anything without being asked by millions of supporters about my album,” he wrote.

“Ambitious was hell, but they did not keep me waiting for a whole year to even give a F@*k about me.”

In September 2019, Emtee established his own record label under his company, African Trap Movement.

Before Ambitiouz Entertainment signed them, he was a member of the rap group African Trap Movement with his fellow rappers Sjava, Saudi, and their producer Ruff.

In September, Emtee said he has decided to distance himself from those around him, including former associate Lolli Native, after he left his record label.

He expressed frustration about the alleged ungratefulness of those he has helped in the past, claiming he fired Lolli.

Also Read: Emtee is addicted to drug called lean rapper Molley

Rapper Emtee demands apology from restaurant boss, or else

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content