Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa rejoices after divorce court victory

Actress and media personality Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa announced her legal victory after a seven-year battle to prove she was customarily married to Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” Maphumulo and deserves more than what he had offered as a settlement.

After a lengthy and tumultuous divorce journey, the Johannesburg High Court declared her customary marriage to the ‘Keep Moving’ DJ valid and in community of property.

Black Coffee was ordered to pay spousal maintenance. An Antenuptial Contract, which she had signed in 2017, was invalidated by the court, citing that she was misled and lacked legal advice at the time.

“The contract could not override the default property regime of their customary marriage. This landmark ruling highlights the importance of protecting women’s rights in customary marriages,” Jerry Nkeli from Jerry Nkeli Attorneys and Associates said.

Customary law is valid

Traditionalist C.M Lukheleni shared his views that customary marriage law is based on tradition and values. “Decisions that are made by elders and traditional leaders still stand in court, whether there was a white wedding or not. Senior members do hold high authority,” he said.

“Being married in community of property means that everything you and your spouse own becomes jointly shared; asset and debts are merged into one joint estate where both partners own equal shares in the estate.”

Relief

Mlotshwa is rejoicing at the results of her divorce settlement. “I am officially Miss Mlotshwa,” she penned in a post on social media. “I’m so grateful for this ugly journey that gave me so many lessons.”

She thanked her legal team for their patience in seeing her through the process. “This man fought for me as if I were his blood daughter,” she said of her attorney. “I will forever be grateful. I will never forget.”

She thanked her mother and make-up artist Bongi Mlotshwa, who stood by her side throughout the divorce.

“She felt every emotion I felt more intensely as I refused to sink myself back into depression. She held space. Thank you, Mom.”

Happier days

Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali had their traditional wedding ceremony in 2011 and later had a white wedding ceremony on 9 January 2017 at the Sun City Resort in the North West.

The two announced their separation and divorce in November 2019.

Both have moved on to dating other people. Black Coffee is currently in a relationship with Venezuelan model and licensed aesthetician Victoria Gonzalez.

Enhle has stated she doesn’t make her love life public “unless necessary”.