A celebration of youth and music at the Joy of Jazz 2025

The National School of Arts (NSA) in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, came alive with vibrant sounds and the infectious energy of the Joy of Jazz 2025 on Saturday.

This annual festival, a cornerstone of South Africa’s cultural scene, transformed the NSA into a dynamic hub of music, creativity, and community spirit. Drawing jazz enthusiasts, families, and young artists, the event was a powerful celebration of youth, talent, and the timeless appeal of jazz.

Presented by T-Musicman, the festival underscored the importance of arts education while uniting communities through the universal language of music.

Taking over the musical baton

The Joy of Jazz 2025 was a showcase of South Africa’s brightest young musical talents, proving that the future of jazz is in capable hands. The lineup featured electrifying performances from youth ensembles from across Gauteng. These included the Khutlo Tharo Jazz Band, Sibikwa Marimba Band, East Rand School of Arts, Morris Isaacson School of the Arts, Parktown Girls Marimba Band, Springs Boys High School, Tshwane School of Music, and Willow Crescent Magnet School of Music Band.

These young musicians delivered soulful melodies and upbeat rhythms, blending classic jazz with a contemporary flair. Their performances captivated the audience, highlighting the depth of talent nurtured through the NSA’s programs.

Adding to the festival’s high-energy vibe was TheRealDJ Zandy, who served as the selector of the day. Zandy’s dynamic DJ sets kept the crowd buzzing between live performances, ensuring a seamless flow of excitement throughout the day.

Festival Producer Mantwa Chinoamadi, CEO of T-Musicman, emphasized the event’s mission: “The Joy of Jazz is about celebrating our musical heritage while empowering young people to carry it forward. It’s a day where families, artists, and communities come together to share in the joy of music.”

Variety of treats

Beyond the music, the festival was a true family affair, offering something for everyone. A dedicated kids’ zone featured inflatables, fun games, and interactive activities, keeping younger attendees entertained.

An exhibition of jazz-inspired artworks by NSA students showcased the school’s commitment to fostering creativity across disciplines, adding a visual dimension to the event. Food stalls offered a variety of culinary delights, from local favorites to sweet treats, ensuring that attendees could refuel while soaking in the festive atmosphere.

A standout feature of the Joy of Jazz 2025 was its focus on empowering young entrepreneurs. The festival provided a platform for young innovators to showcase their ventures, fostering connections and opportunities for growth.

This emphasis on entrepreneurship highlighted the event’s broader vision of blending artistic passion with economic empowerment, inspiring young people to turn their creativity into sustainable careers.

All proceeds from the festival will go towards supporting the NSA’s arts education programs, reinforcing its role as a vital incubator for young talent. The Joy of Jazz 2025 built on the legacy of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival, ensuring that South Africa’s musical heritage remains vibrant for generations to come.

