A good voice can land you a voice-over artist job

A voice-over artist is someone who uses their voice to charm the viewers by marketing a product on radio, television, film, theatre, and on other platforms.

Sometimes these artists engage in a dialogue in a scripted radio play and their work is not seen but only heard.

Radio personality, TV presenter, and author Carol Ofori is also a voice-over artist. She is the voice behind many radio and television adverts, as well as behind one of the largest radio stations in the country.

She admits that when she started out, she had to figure everything out as she went along. However, with the advancement of technology and equipment that helps her record her voice from the comfort of her home studio, she understands why the interest in becoming a voice-over artist is growing.

She shared five tips one needs to know before pressing that record button.

1. Start with training

We’re incredibly lucky that the internet is at our fingertips and there are plenty of courses that are both free and helpful that one could take when embarking on their voice acting journey. Just like anything, it’s not an overnight success situation. You need to put in the work, give your best in recordings and keep practising so you get better with every take.

Be open to criticism

This is important. You may not like everything you hear but it’s important to take the feedback and listen back to yourself as often as possible. You should get to a point where you smile when you hear a recording of yourself back. That’s when you know you are getting better. Criticism may, at times, feel harsh and mean but it is necessary for growth.

Don’t be shy

Being shy has never gotten anyone anywhere. Stand out and be bold with your voice and don’t be afraid to experiment and try new things in the booth. Practise and try to emulate other voices you like – but remain original in finding your own voice. Remember, no one on earth sounds like you, so own it.

Research

Before taking on any role or job, always research everything you can about it so you are well-versed in what your expectations will be. Today, you have so many resources with the internet literally being at your fingertips. So, as much as you need to research your client, you can also use these tools to learn about the artistry that is voice overs and the different delivery styles and language used by directors so that you walk into a booth well-prepared.

Your clients are your best teachers

Your clients will explain in detail everything they want from you for their recordings. I learned some of my signature sounds and techniques from following the direction of my clients, because they are very clear about what they want. Yes, sometimes they can get rude in trying to explain the execution of what they want, but do not take anything personal.

